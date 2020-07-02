The entertainment and recreation options for Stanwood are starting to increase. Here are a few upcoming options.
n Beach 1 Gallery: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 3. Clubhouse art is back with a reception for Colleen Nygard, a Camano acrylics artist with a color obsession who is known for her happy trees, flowers, Pacific Northwest landscapes, barns and farm life. Masks and social distancing are required. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Show runs daily during clubhouse hours. 360-387-1655
n Neighborhood sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 17-18. Find bargains at Lost Lake Community Garage sale off Monticello Drive, Camano Island.
n Stanwood Summer Car Concerts: Saturdays, 4-6 p.m. Re/Max Associate Brokers and Community Transit present free concerts in east and west Stanwood. Cars will park six feet apart. People outside of cars must wear masks. Donations will be collected for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Eastside concerts will be held in the parking lot on 88th Avenue behind the police station. Line up: July 18, Shaggy Sweet; Aug. 15, Chris Eger Band; Aug. 22, The Davanos.
Westside concerts will be held at 101st Ave NW and 271st Street NW. Line up: July 25, Hiebert & Woods; Aug. 8, The Usual Suspects.
n Pub 282: Live entertainment is featured at Pub 282, 370 NE Camano Drive in Camano Plaza. pub282.com or 360-926-8960.
HotRod.Red: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 17. Various shades of rock.
Jimmy Wright Band: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Blues, classic rock.
North by NorthWest: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 24. Blues rock.
Band of Uncles: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Country folk rock.
n Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park: Currently open with a group show. A new show goes up July 25-August 30. Matzke Gallery collaborates on a special show with Sculpture NW. Sculptors will show their work in the gallery along with paintings and outside in the park. 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island. Show runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment; 360-387-2759; matzkefineart.com.
