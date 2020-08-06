“Estelle,” the debut novel by local author Linda Stewart Henley, will be published Aug. 28 by She Writes Press, according to a news release.
“Estelle” tells the story of artist Edgar Degas’ five-month visit with his Creole relatives in New Orleans in 1872-73, according to the release.
He had not yet achieved recognition and struggled to find inspiration. Here, the narratives of two women — Estelle, his Creole cousin and sister-in-law, and Anne Gautier, who in 1970 finds a journal written by a relative who knew Degas — intersect, and a painting by Degas of Estelle spells trouble.
Henley is the former executive director of the Skagit Symphony and lives in Anacortes. For more information, visit www.lindastewarthenleyauthor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.