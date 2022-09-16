Girls' Swimming
Buy Now

Mount Vernon's Nina Horan swims the 200-yard freestyle Thursday during a dual meet with Sehome at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA. Horan won the event in 2:30.12.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

PREP ROUNDUP

Mount Vernon girls to swim win over Sehome

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.