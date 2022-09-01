MultiCare Health System will be the first health care system to license the 98point6 virtual care technology within its leading hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health.

MultiCare Health System will be the first health care system to license the 98point6 virtual care technology within its leading hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health.

 By 98point6

Technology accelerates adoption of on-demand care and improves access within health care systems 

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On-demand virtual primary care company, 98point6, today announced it will offer their virtual care platform to power Health Systems' digital engagement efforts with providers and patients. MultiCare Health System will be the first health care system to license the 98point6 virtual care technology within its leading hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health. To support the rapid growth of this new vertical, 98point6 has quickly raised over $20 million from investors to help scale the new offering. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.