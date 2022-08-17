98point6 is a digital health company offering simple access to exceptional primary care and integrated behavioral health nationwide (PRNewsfoto/98point6)

98point6 is a digital health company offering simple access to exceptional primary care and integrated behavioral health nationwide (PRNewsfoto/98point6)

 By 98point6

Onboarding Partner The Boeing Company Taps 98point6 to Deliver Virtual Care to Eligible Health Plan Dependents

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 98point6, the virtual care company offering simple access to exceptional primary care and integrated behavioral health nationwide, today announced the expansion of its behavioral health program to include emotional and mental health support for adolescents. As the initial program partner, The Boeing Company will now offer the 98point6 virtual therapy solution to its eligible U.S.-based employees and retirees' dependents ages 12-17.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.