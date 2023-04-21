Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PRNewsfoto/Pacific Gas and Electric Company)

XPRIZE, PG&E, Federal and State Leaders Kick Off Global $11 Million Incentive Competition

OAKLAND, Calif. and WASHINGTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect and suppress a high-risk wildfire in 10 minutes or less. Pinpoint all fire ignitions across multiple states or countries from space in 60 seconds. These are the challenges for innovators of XPRIZE Wildfire, a four-year, $11 million competition to develop and demonstrate fully autonomous capabilities to detect and extinguish wildfires.


