Numerous students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County took advantage of perfect weather on Friday, July 26, and visited Jetty Island west of Everett.
The trip was one of many excursions taken by Boys & Girls Clubs members during the summer. For more information, visit skagitclubs.org.
