ZUG, Switzerland, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB091, a novel drug candidate developed by Cancer Research and Biotechnology AG (CRB), has shown significant promise in reducing cancer cell proliferation in difficult-to-treat cancers such as colorectal and triple-negative breast cancers. The preclinical studies conducted by an independent research laboratory in the UK demonstrated a significant reduction in human cancer cell proliferation in vitro, with a synergistic effect between the product's single ingredients.
TNBC is the most aggressive type of breast cancer in women with a 5-years survival rate of 66% and a very low survival rate of 12% after metastasis. Conventional cancer treatments often come with severe side effects, limiting their use and efficacy. Furthermore, targeted therapies and new immunological treatments suit only a limited patient population, while drug resistance can develop rapidly. CRB091 offers a well-tolerable and effective therapy that could address the shortfalls of existing treatments.
CRB091's active molecules have been proven safe for human use, and CRB anticipates initiating the first-in-human clinical trials in the US in 12 months. The FDA's Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application advice is scheduled in Q3 2023, with the IND filing in Q3 2024.
As a preclinical oncology company, CRB is focused on developing drugs that address the metabolic disease that induces carcinogenesis. By providing a particularly effective and well-tolerated therapy, CRB091 has the potential to significantly improve the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and other difficult-to-treat cancers.
With the meaningful efficacy demonstrated on human cancer cell lines, the Switzerland-based startup is poised to take a significant step towards human use of the novel treatment.
Kari Sarvanto
Founder & CEO
Dr. Sarah Haddad
Senior Scientist
Cancer Research & Biotechnology AG contact for media and investors:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.