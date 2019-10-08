It’s time to put out red bags filled with food of all kinds for the bimonthly pickup for A Simple Gesture.
Volunteers will pick up bags Saturday morning and request all donations are out on the porch by 9 a.m.
In addition to normal food donations, a special request this month is for granola bars. It’s the fourth year for the granola bar drive, with all the bars going to Food To Go, a program that helps feed hungry kids on the weekend.
Other food shortages are soups, chili, canned fruit, canned vegetables and jelly.
This pick-up marks the fourth anniversary of A Simple Gesture. In that time, participants have donated more than 200,000 pounds of food to keep the shelves at the Salvation Army Food Bank stocked.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.