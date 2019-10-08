It’s time to put out red bags filled with food of all kinds for the bimonthly pickup for A Simple Gesture.

Volunteers will pick up bags Saturday morning and request all donations are out on the porch by 9 a.m.

In addition to normal food donations, a special request this month is for granola bars. It’s the fourth year for the granola bar drive, with all the bars going to Food To Go, a program that helps feed hungry kids on the weekend.

Other food shortages are soups, chili, canned fruit, canned vegetables and jelly.

This pick-up marks the fourth anniversary of A Simple Gesture. In that time, participants have donated more than 200,000 pounds of food to keep the shelves at the Salvation Army Food Bank stocked.

