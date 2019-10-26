PREP ROUNDUP

Mount Vernon Christian boys’ soccer team takes on Friday Harbor in nonleague match, Sports, B1

———

PARK BUILDING

About 50 volunteers turned out Saturday in Sedro-Woolley to work on a new a section of Riverfront Park, Local, A3

———

WORLD SERIES

Houston beats Washington to even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece, Sports, B1

