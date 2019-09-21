PREP SPORTS
La Conner takes on Friday Harbor in a boys' soccer match, Sports, B1
—————
GIANT PUMPKINS
Competitors turn out for annual Skagit Valley Pumpkin Festival, Local A3
—————
BRINGING IN THE FUNDS
Hospice of the Northwest's annual fundraiser brings in nearly $350,000, Skagit Living, A9
—————
INDEX
Local A3, A8
Opinion A5
Obituaries A6
Skagit Living A9
Sports B1
Lazy Sunday Inside
—————
COMING TOMORROW
Concrete School District honors the first two members of its Educator Hall of Fame, Education Focus
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.