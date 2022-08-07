Rushing's book about scripture is written in a special way to be easily comprehended by Bible readers interested in the meaning, context, and modern application of difficult to understand scripture. Rushing presents a study into the life and times of the prophet Amos; a study that will mirror back into the modern world, nation and especially the Christian faith today. As the author points out to readers, Amos confronts racial hatred, slavery, wealth inequality, political corruption, judicial injustice and social prejudice. The book reveals how Amos either prescribes God's cure or proclaims judgement on corrupt social ills. Each chapter is presented in a format that adds up to an easy-to-follow, enjoyable 12-week Bible study that refreshingly includes real world word illustrations that will surely be appreciated by the average church Bible reader.
When asked what inspired him to write this book, Rushing said, "Politicians and media were dividing people by economic, racial and religion. Jesus unites all nations and peoples without regard to race, nation or economic status," said Rushing.
Charles Rushing holds secular degrees and certifications from Eastfield College, Texas A&M University, New Mexico State University and Ottawa University. He escaped graduate school as an atheistic research biologist. After discovering Jesus Christ, he entered Denver Seminary to learn Biblical languages and was ordained in the Christian and Missionary Alliance. He entered seminary believing he had a future in academia. Instead, Rushing and his wife, Diana, spent 40 years as missionary church planters. Charles retired in 2015 when diagnosed with Parkinson's disease while serving as an International Church pastor and Principal of Xining International Academy in Qinghai Province, China. He is also a professional wildlife photographer with photos published in textbooks and magazine articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.