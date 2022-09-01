WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the culture wars rage, conservative commentator Gayle Trotter released her first book: a collection of essays that calls out entrenched Democrat politicians, liberal corruption, rabid anti-gun activists, unscientific authoritarian mandates, and a host of other political issues that have dominated our national conversation. With an introduction written by Sebastian Gorka, former Trump strategist and host of the "America First" radio show, Trotter's essays cut through the lies and obfuscation to expose the dishonest, left-wing agenda that threatens to undermine America's greatness. The book is available for purchase via Amazon.

"Right in the World is a succinct summation of the situation American patriots find themselves in today," said Gorka. "As the host of a national radio show which caters to those who believe that our Republic is the greatest nation on God's green Earth, I have come to the conclusion, after the 2020 election and two years of the China virus, that right now the greatest issue we face as a nation is a collective lack of courage. Gayle Trotter's 'Right in the World' is one patriot's timely clarion call."

