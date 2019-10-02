How to reduce car costs
After purchasing a home, buying a vehicle is probably a consumer’s second biggest expense. Research is key to lower costs, as is acting carefully and methodically. Find and use resources that can help make the process more manageable, such as AAA.com/autobuying. Here are some tips to keep in mind:
- Know what you can afford to spend before going to the dealership. Determine your budget and stick to it.
- Minimize total finance costs by getting the shortest loan term you can afford.
- Seasonally, the best times to buy tend to be the last two weeks of December – when dealers are trying to hit year-end goals – and, to a lesser extent, between July and October. That’s when dealers are trying to clear lots to make way for the next year’s models.
- Because sales managers like to build campaigns around monthly quotas, shop toward the end of the month and a dealer might offer additional price concessions.
- Consider a late-model, gently used vehicle. New cars lose around 20% of their value the moment they leave the lot, so you can save big if you look for a car that’s a year or two old. Your insurance costs could be less, too.
- If you belong to AAA or a similar organization, you may qualify for dealer discounts. Dealer networks sometimes agree to limit profits when selling to club members, though the deals will be limited to certain makes and models.
