 By ArcBest

ArcBest LTL carrier offering hiring bonuses for full-time city drivers, forklift operators 

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a hiring event in the Seattle area on September 12 and 13, seeking candidates for full-time city drivers, full-time forklift operators who will participate in the company's Driver Development Program, and part-time city drivers. The company is offering $10,000 signing bonuses to full-time city drivers and $5,000 signing bonuses to full-time forklift operators, available on the first day of employment.

