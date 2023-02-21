SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Buse Timber & Sales, Inc. ("Buse"), was acquired by Lynx Equity Ltd ("Lynx"). Windsor Capital provided the acquisition financing.  

Buse is a high-production specialty timber-cutting sawmill in Everett, Washington and has been operating since 1946. The Company specializes in cutting high-grade timbers of all sizes and other high-end products like transmission cross-arms, industrial clears, and FOHC timbers.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.