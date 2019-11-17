Teams and individuals from Skagit County high schools recently completed another successful fall sports season. Here are some of our favorite images from the action.
Photos by Charles Biles / Skagit Publishing
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Nominate your
favorite vendors
for
Skagit's Best: Wedding Edition!
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.