With cybercriminals increasingly abusing legitimate remote access and remote management tools, Action1 has upgraded its platform with AI-based automatic blocking of hackers' accounts, which prevents illicit usage of its service.

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 cloud-native patch management, remote access and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform designed for work-from-anywhere organizations, today announced that it has upgraded its service with AI-based detection of abnormal user behavior and automated blocking of threat actors. With this upgrade, the company aims to combat the growing threat of scams and cyberattacks in which hackers misuse legitimate tools to deploy ransomware in corporate environments or connect to individuals' computers to steal money and data.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.