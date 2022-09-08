...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds north of the San Juan
Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Slalom to Offer Specialized Services Tailored for AIQ CX Hub
NEW YORK and SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, and Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformation, today announced a strategic partnership, whereby Slalom will offer specialized services tailored for the ActionIQ platform to help enterprise brands increase time to value and accelerate campaigns as they use the AIQ CX Hub to discover audiences and orchestrate personalized, impactful customer experiences at scale.
The specialized services combining data, marketing, customer experience and organizational change offered by Slalom around the ActionIQ CX Hub will include:
Strategy services, such as CX research, marketing strategy and use case development
Implementation and Integration offerings, including integrations with other platforms such as advertising, analytics, data sources, engagement, planning, along with sales and service systems
Managed services, such as change management, governance and expansion
"This partnership brings together the unique advantages and technical superiority of the ActionIQ CX Hub with Slalom's strategy, technology, and business transformation services," said Neil Wilson, Vice President of Partnerships at ActionIQ. "The ActionIQ CX Hub helps brands make every team member a CX champion through self-service ability to action the full breadth of customer data to deliver personalized customer experiences. This partnership will empower enterprise customers to utilize ActionIQ to the full extent through Slalom's AIQ-tailored service offerings."
The ActionIQ CX Hub, powered by a CDP, brings order to CX chaos by enabling all teams with direct and controlled self-service access to customer data to discover audiences and orchestrate experiences for millions of customers. With accessibility across users, the AIQ CX Hub gives users the direct access they need to execute use cases while giving data owners complete control of data governance.
"We're excited to join forces with such a strong industry leader," said Ronak Shah, Sales Director of Slalom NYC. "With our combined experience across the martech landscape, we are in an excellent position to provide a wide range of customized services to clients, including marketing strategy, use case development, ActionIQ CX Hub implementation, integrations with other platforms, and managed services."
AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com.
About Slalom
Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 43 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.
