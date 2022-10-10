Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

 By Acumatica

Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company's Roster of VARs and ISVs

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.