Cloud ERP Company Earns Customer Recognition for Product Usability and Client Relationships
KIRKLAND, Wash., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has once again set itself apart from the competition, achieving eight different No. 1 rankings in the G2 Spring 2022 reports.
G2 is the world's leading business solution review platform. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on user reviews. Acumatica's ranking was informed by responses of real users for each of the related questions featured in the G2 review forms.
Acumatica ranked first in the following G2 categories:
Usability Index
- Best Mid-Market ERP Systems
- Best Overall Distribution ERP
- Best Overall Project-Based ERP
Relationship Index
- Best Mid-Market ERP systems
- Best Overall Distribution ERP
- Best Mid-Market Distribution ERP
- Best Overall Project-Based ERP
- Best Mid-Market Project-Based ERP
"Securing eight number one rankings in the G2 Spring 2022 report is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "We have always relied on customer feedback, and customers continue to be paramount in our decision making. We are proud that customers consistently recognize our team's high-quality support and easy-to-use solutions. Our customers' satisfaction motivates us to continue to maintain our customer-centric culture."
In addition to the No. 1 rankings, Acumatica ranked No. 2 in the G2 Spring Report for overall ERP usability out of 55 systems – just 0.02 points from the No. 1 spot.
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."
Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Acumatica) on G2's Acumatica review page.
About Acumatica
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.
About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acumatica-ranks-no-1-in-g2-spring-2022-reports-301524720.html
SOURCE Acumatica
