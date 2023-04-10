Cloud ERP Provider Earns No. 1 Ranking from Users Across 17 Separate Categories; Delivers New Features to Address Customers' Real-world Challenges

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest user survey from G2, Acumatica, an industry-leading cloud ERP vendor, placed first across 17 separate categories measuring the strength of customer relationships, product usability and market momentum – further bolstering the company's reputation of exceeding customer expectations. Acumatica's strong performance in the G2 Spring 2023 reports comes as the company released Acumatica 2023 R1, its latest product update focused on helping businesses address their real-world needs.  


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.