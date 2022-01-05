SEATTLE, Jan.5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdaptX, a clinical performance management company, today announced an enterprise partnership with Seattle Children's to provide AdaptX's Adaptive Clinical Management™ solution system-wide. AdaptX's AI-driven technology empowers clinical leaders to transform patient care by leveraging data from their hospital's electronic medical record (EMR). Using AdaptX's unique, self-serve Mission Control Center, clinicians are able to monitor, evaluate, and adapt care across patients, treatments, teams, and workflows.
"AdaptX's solution has been transformative for our clinicians," said Jeffrey G. Ojemann, MD, interim chief medical officer and senior vice president of Seattle Children's. "By allowing clinical leaders to monitor and evaluate care across patients, including identifying health outcome inequities, the AdaptX solution has enabled us to make demonstrated strides in quality and efficiency, improving our capacity to serve more patients."
"AdaptX's solution enables our health system to maximize the use of the data embedded in our electronic medical record," said Zafar Chaudry, chief digital and information officer and senior vice president of Seattle Children's. "By allowing our clinicians to use our data to answer their clinical operations questions and improve care, AdaptX magnifies the impact of our analytics and IT resources. We look forward to partnering with AdaptX to put this solution with its unique capabilities into the hands of clinicians across Seattle Children's, so that we can enhance data transparency and advance quality of care for all of our patients. AdaptX's unique self-serve capabilities are a strategic part of our enterprise IT analytics plan."
"Our AdaptX team is thrilled to work with Seattle Children's to provide our Adaptive Clinical Management solution system-wide," said Warren Ratliff, CEO of AdaptX. "We are grateful for our partnership with Seattle Children's analytics and IT teams, whose efforts have played a vital role in clinicians' success with our technology, and we are inspired by the commitment of Seattle Children's clinicians to continuously improving patient care. We appreciate this opportunity to expand our relationship with Seattle Children's to support their mission across their clinical enterprise."
About AdaptX
With AdaptX's unique Adaptive Clinical Management™ solution, health systems transform clinical performance, delivering dramatically better patient care and financial results. AdaptX's AI-driven Mission Control Center empowers clinical leaders to quickly and easily leverage their real-world data to assess performance, compare approaches, and ADAPT – across patients, teams, protocols, workflows, and facilities.
AdaptX is headquartered in Seattle and was founded in 2016. To learn more, please visit http://www.adaptx.com.
About Seattle Children's
Seattle Children's mission is to provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible. Together, Seattle Children's Hospital, Research Institute and Foundation deliver superior patient care, identify new discoveries and treatments through pediatric research, and raise funds to create better futures for patients.
Ranked as one of the top children's hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, Seattle Children's serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center for Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho – the largest region of any children's hospital in the country. As one of the nation's top five pediatric research centers, Seattle Children's Research Institute is internationally recognized for its work in neurosciences, immunology, cancer, infectious disease, injury prevention and much more. Seattle Children's Foundation works with the Seattle Children's Guild Association, the largest all-volunteer fundraising network for any hospital in the country, to gather community support and raise funds for uncompensated care and research. Join Seattle Children's bold initiative – It Starts With Yes: The Campaign for Seattle Children's – to transform children's health for generations to come.
For more information, visit seattlechildrens.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or on our On the Pulse blog.
Seattle Children's owns a minority equity interest in AdaptX.
Media Contact
Courtney Witter, AdaptX, +1 (206) 372-1534, courtney.witter@adaptx.com
SOURCE AdaptX
