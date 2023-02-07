The adidas and Les Mills collaboration will usher in a new age of fitness, combining innovative technologies with thrilling live fitness experiences to inspire the next generation of training fans

The adidas and Les Mills collaboration will usher in a new age of fitness, combining innovative technologies with thrilling live fitness experiences to inspire the next generation of training fans

 By Les Mills
  • Two iconic sports brands join forces to shape a new age of Omnifitness training, combining the best of live and digital experiences for their members
  • Using innovative technology such as virtual reality, the partnership will accelerate the development of immersive and bespoke next-gen workout solutions
  • Bolstered by adidas' pioneering training collections, the high-performance pieces will be worn by LES MILLS instructors worldwide

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, adidas and Les Mills announce a new partnership that brings the two sports powerhouses together to shape the future of training through a fusion of innovation and heritage.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.