Advata accelerates growth and expands various departments

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advata, an advanced analytics software company, announces the promotions of Corinne Stroum and Jamie Snell as the two newest members of the company's leadership team. Stroum and Snell have been selected to serve as the Senior Vice President, Head of Product, and Chief Customer Success Officer, respectively. With more than four decades of collective experience in the industry, Stroum and Snell will continue to support Advata in greater capacities as the company pursues the transformation of healthcare management and operations through technology.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.