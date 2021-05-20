Candidate filing period ends Friday; six seek election to two positions on School Board

All local offices but one in the 2021 election had attracted at least one candidate by end of day Wednesday, and already some changes in political leadership were beginning to take shape.
Come election day, Anacortes will have a new mayor and a new City Council member, the Port of Anacortes will have a new commissioner, and there could be some changes on the Anacortes School Board.
The candidate filing period ends Friday. The primary election is Aug. 3. The two top vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Anacortes City Council members Ryan Walters and Matt Miller hope to succeed Mayor Laurie Gere, who chose not to seek a third term. Anacortes Planning Commissioner Jeff Graf and Anacortes Housing Authority Commissioner Amanda Hubik hope to succeed Miller on the City Council; Miller chose not to seek another council term and instead run for mayor (Walters has two years remaining in his council term).
Former Anacortes High School Principal Jon Ronngren was as of late Wednesday the sole candidate for Anacortes Port Commission Position 1; the incumbent, Ken Goodwin, chose not to seek reelection.
Three residents have filed candidacies for Position 1 and three have filed for Position 2 on the Anacortes School Board. Incumbents Bobbilyn Hogge and Erin Rieger had not filed candidacies for reelection as of Wednesday.
The following people filed candidacies as of late Wednesday. This list is being updated daily on goanacortes.com, and an updated list will be printed in the May 26 Anacortes American.
Anacortes Mayor
- Ryan Walters
- Matt Miller
Anacortes City Council
- At-Large Position 4: Jeff Graf
- At-Large Position 4: Amanda Hubik
- At-Large Position 5: Bruce McDougall
- At-Large Position 6: Carolyn Y. Moulton
- At-Large Position 7: Anthony Young
Anacortes School Board
- Position 1: Brian Adams
- Position 1: Anastasia Brencick
- Position 1: Celese Stevens
- Position 2: Diana Farnsworth
- Position 2: Erik Schorr
- Position 2: Jack Curtis
Hospital District 2 (Island Hospital)
- Position 2: Warren Tessler
- Position 3: Paul Maughan
Anacortes Port Commission
- Position 1: Jon Ronngren
- Position 2: Jon Petrich
- Position 5: Katherine (Kathy) Pittis
- Position 5: Doug Pratt
Fire District 11 (Mount Erie)
- Position 3: Mark Tibbles
Fire District 17 (Guemes Island)
- Position 2: David M. Wertheimer
- Position 3: Dave Margeson
Cemetery District 2 (Anacortes)
- Position 1: John Pinquoch
Cemetery District 3 (Guemes)
- Position 1: Adam Veal
Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District
- Position 3: No candidate as of Thursday morning
- Position 5: Andrew Olson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.