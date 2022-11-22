AdvisorShares Logo (PRNewsfoto/AdvisorShares)

 By AdvisorShares

Investment strategy is based on the Crossing Wall Street "Buy List" published by Eddy Elfenbein

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares announced that the AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (Ticker: CWS) has received a Five-Star Morningstar Rating™. CWS earned five stars for its overall (out of 535 funds), five stars for its three-year (out of 535 funds) and five stars for its five-year (out of 494 funds) risk-adjusted returns in Morningstar's Mid-Cap Growth category, as of October 31, 2022.


