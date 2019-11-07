Affirmative action referendum failing
OLYMPIA (AP) — A measure that asks whether Washington should reinstate the use of affirmative action in state employment, contracting and admission to public colleges and universities was being rejected by a narrow margin as ballots across the state continue to be counted.
As of Thursday evening, Referendum 88 was being rejected at a rate of about 51 percent and was losing in all but four of the state’s 39 counties. Many counties were set to update their results again Friday afternoon and evening.
R-88 asked voters whether they wanted to approve or reject Initiative 1000, which was passed by the Legislature. I-1000 amends current statutes that prohibit state government from discriminating against or giving preferential treatment to individuals or groups based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, or public contracting.
The initiative would allow the consideration of being part of a minority group to be a contributing factor for a qualified applicant but would ban mandatory quotas.
Spokane judge strikes down rule involving abortion services
SPOKANE (AP) — A federal judge in Spokane has struck down a Trump administration rule that would have given medical workers the right to refuse care to patients on religious or moral grounds.
Thursday’s decision mirrors a similar decision in New York on Wednesday that also would prevent medical workers from refusing to participate in abortions and other procedures.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Thursday’s decision means the court thinks all Washingtonians deserve the full range of health care services.
The lawsuit was filed earlier this year in Spokane and argued that the rule would jeopardize access to reproductive health care, particularly for low-income people in rural areas. It would also allow providers to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals.
Ferguson says his office now has 25 consecutive legal victories against the Trump administration.
