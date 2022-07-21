...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
After delays, mental health care facility nearly ready to open
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Construction is complete on a Skagit County-owned mental health treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley, and plans are to open it in September.
The 16-bed Skagit Stabilization Campus will serve patients in need of serious care and help connect them with further services, said Gregg von Fempe, administrator with Telecare.
“Telecare is honored to be able to offer this service to the citizens of Skagit County,” he said.
The behavioral health care provider runs a similar 16-bed evaluation and treatment facility at Pioneer Center North, but will move that operation before its lease expires at the former Northern State Hospital site.
“The environment is so conducive to healing,” he said of the new facility. “All of us as people feel a little bit more welcome and comfortable in a setting that is comfortable.”
Patients treated in short-term evaluation and treatment facilities are involuntarily committed, either because they’ve been deemed a threat or are unable to care for themselves due to mental illness.
While some might be concerned with moving such a facility closer to residential areas, von Fempe said it’s important in normalizing mental health treatment and the perception of those services.
“They’re not more dangerous or violent at all than the general community,” he said of the patients.
He hopes embedding services like these into the community will reduce the stigma on people struggling with their mental health.
The $8.3 million project saw a year-long delay due to supply chain issues, said Ken Hansen, the county’s facilities management director.
Construction was substantially complete in summer 2021, but extended delays in things like glass and ventilation equipment left it unusable.
“Glass would arrive and it would have scratches, and it took a month or a couple months to get (replacements),” he said. “They wouldn’t even give us an expected delivery.”
Telecare is dealing with similar issues as it tries to buy furniture and equipment, von Fempe said. Products that usually arrive in eight to 10 weeks are now expected to take about twice as long and are about 7% more expensive than last year.
Hansen said he’s hopeful everything will be in place by late August, but if not, the opening may be pushed back.
“We are in the last stretch, that’s for sure, but there’s still no guarantees,” he said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at the facility, 1420 Highway 20, Sedro-Woolley.
