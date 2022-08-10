...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
AGI-22 Conference Keynote by Future AI CEO, Charles Simon, Seattle, Aug 19-22
WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The limitations of today's artificial intelligence (AI), the ways in which it differs from the human brain, and the similarities between the brain and the next phase of AI – artificial general intelligence (AGI) – will be the focus of a keynote address to be delivered by Future AI Founder and CEO Charles Simon at the 15th Annual AGI Conference, AGI-22.
Organized by the Artificial General Intelligence Society in cooperation with the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), AGI-22 will take place in Seattle, WA from August 19-22. The conference will be a virtual and live event, featuring four days of exploration into the latest AGI research. Simon's keynote will be on the conference's General Audience Day, Sunday, Aug 21 at 1:30pm (PT) and will be live-streamed.
The keynote by Simon, whose background in electrical engineering, computer science, and neuroscience give him a unique viewpoint with respect to AI and AGI, will examine the level of creativity shown by today's cutting-edge AI (such as GPT-3 and DALL E) and how a future AGI potentially will do even more. From there, he will explore the fundamentals of programming and neurons, what is known about how your brain works to solve problems, and the how, why, when, and how dangerous of AGI.
Condensed from his previous academic, technical, and popular presentations on similar topics, including papers for IEEE's ISTAS conference, Elsevier's "Technological Forecasting and Social Change," and AGI-20, Simon's keynote will also add a historical perspective to the examination of AGI based on his participation in AI development since the earliest neural network conferences.
Simon's company, Future AI, recently launched Sallie, its prototype software and artificial entity that learns in real-time with vision, hearing, speaking, and mobility, giving it the ability to draw conclusions, a critical facet of genuine thinking and a necessary component to ushering in AGI. Sallie creates connections on its own between different types of real-world sensory input in the same way that the human brain interprets everything it knows in the context of everything else it knows.
Future AI recently raised $2 million in initial funding to accelerate the development of its technology and algorithms, including its Universal Knowledge Store (UKS) which aggregates different types of information and creates connections between them, similar to the cognitive processes of human intelligence. Modeled in neurons, the UKS has biological plausibility and the ability to learn and function unsupervised the way children do.
Future AI is an award-winning, early-stage company developing Technologies that Think with revolutionary AI algorithms to create artificial general intelligence. Winner of an IT World "Startup of the Year in AI" award, Future AI's technologies are designed to understand like humans and serve as the foundation for various real-world applications of AI, from self-driving cars to fully automated customer service. For more information, visit https://futureai.guru.
