...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 4 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures of mid to upper
90s degrees and low temperatures in the low to mid 60s
expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illnesses.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 4 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Agri-Investment Services Chosen to Represent the Entiat Mesa Ranch
Agri-Investment Services was recently chosen to represent the 764-acre Entiat Mesa Ranch located just south of Chelan, Washington.
CHELAN, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agri-Investment Services was recently chosen to represent the marketing and sale of the Entiat Mesa Ranch located just south of Lake Chelan, Washington. This 764-acre ranch has captivating views of the Columbia River and is surrounded by public lands. The ranch has stock ponds fed from natural springs and has been farmed for wheat. The ranch has abundant game and plenty of forage and cover.
The ranch is represented by Brett Veatch. Mr. Veatch is the regional director for Agri-Investment Services - the Natural esources Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate. His practice area is with the farm, ranch, timber, livestock, vineyard, recreational, and rural estate properties throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
Veatch states: "The Entiat Mesa Ranch is a fantastic spot just 15 minutes south of Lake Chelan. The ranch sits above the valley and offers commanding views of the Columbia River. This a great hunting ranch with plenty of game and fresh water."
Agri-Investment Services offers a significant advantage over smaller, unspecialized brokerages. A division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate, with 33 locations throughout the Northwest, they have the resources to provide robust marketing that places the property in front of the right market.
A real estate broker for more than twenty years, Veatch has experience with some of the largest and most complex transactions in the region. Operating out of Portland, Seattle, and Boise, Veatch consults with clients on strategic planning and works diligently to provide exceptional service throughout a transaction.
Visit Agri-Investment Services at https: /agriinvestmentservices.com/oregonfarm-brokers/. M r. Veatch may be reached directly by dialing 503.708.4663 or at info@agisg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.