Agri-Investment Services was recently chosen to represent the 764-acre Entiat Mesa Ranch located just south of Chelan, Washington.

CHELAN, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agri-Investment Services was recently chosen to represent the marketing and sale of the Entiat Mesa Ranch located just south of Lake Chelan, Washington. This 764-acre ranch has captivating views of the Columbia River and is surrounded by public lands. The ranch has stock ponds fed from natural springs and has been farmed for wheat. The ranch has abundant game and plenty of forage and cover.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.