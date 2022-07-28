...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
1 of 2
EarthDefine 3D Building Footprints over Minneapolis, MN
AI Startup EarthDefine Helps Telecom Companies Develop More Robust 5G Networks and P&C Insurers Boost Underwriting Accuracy by Expanding its 3D Building Footprint Database to Over 183 Million Structures Across the U.S.
"EarthDefine's Latest Release Adds Over 27 Million New Commercial and Residential 3D Building Footprints Allowing Telecommunications Companies to Develop More Precise 5G Networks and Help P&C Insurers Assess and Price Risk with More Precision"
REDMOND, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthDefine, a provider of high-resolution spatial data, today announced it has added over 27 million new commercial and residential structures to its 3D building footprint database. EarthDefine's latest update brings its total building footprint count to over 183 million commercial and residential structures across the Continental United States.
Unlike traditional 30-meter clutter data used to model radio frequency propagation, EarthDefine's 3D building footprint and tree data provides much greater detail through AI powered extraction from 60-centimeter resolution aerial imagery. Telecommunications providers can use this granular data to find the best locations to install small antenna systems by identifying trees and buildings which may block high frequency signals (often referred to as millimeter waves or high-band 5G signals).
Insurance companies will also benefit from EarthDefine's latest update by being able to geocode more addresses to a property's rooftop during the underwriting process. This enhanced geocoding accuracy will enable underwriters to assess and price wildfire, flood, hurricane, and other natural hazard perils with much more precision.
Along with identifying primary and secondary structures for a given address, EarthDefine's 3D building footprints will also return the following information about buildings & properties:
Mean and max heights of buildings and objects (e.g., trees, antennas, etc.)
Lowest, mean, and highest ground elevation around buildings
Estimated number of stories, square feet, building volume and much more
EarthDefine's 3D building footprints are derived from a combination of Lidar (used to identify structures hidden by trees and assign building heights) and state-of-the-art deep neural networks to analyze aerial imagery. This AI-based approach is highly accurate (98% accuracy) and allows EarthDefine to continually grow its 3D building footprint database to provide an updated snapshot of commercial and residential properties.
"One of the main benefits of EarthDefine's 3D building footprints is that it can provide telecommunications and insurance companies with different perspectives of an area to help them make better location-based decisions," explained Vikalpa Jetly, CEO, EarthDefine. "For example, insurance companies can see how flood, wildfire, storm surge, or other natural hazard peril impacts a commercial or residential structure from the ground level. On the other hand, telecom companies can perform line of sight analysis across large geographies to optimize their network coverage and accurately model how buildings and trees potentially impact their 5G development" said Jetly.
EarthDefine's 3D building footprints and building characteristics can be licensed nationwide or for smaller areas. For more information or to request a free trial, contact Vikalpa Jetly, CEO, EarthDefine at 341425@email4pr.com or 1.800.579.5916.
About EarthDefine
EarthDefine is focused on transforming earth sensor data into consumable geospatial information products for numerous applications in insurance, telecommunications, and government sectors. EarthDefine deploys image processing workflows that exploit advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to extract ground cover information from aerial imagery and other sensor data. For more information, please visit: www.earthdefine.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.