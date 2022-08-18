Leading HVAC company strengthens local presence with new service locations in Washington

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.

