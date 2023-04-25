Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

 By Airbiquity

LiveWire Accelerates the Electric Motorcycle Ownership Experience with Airbiquity's OTAmatic Software Management Platform

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to enable remote software updates for its global electric motorcycle portfolio. Airbiquity's OTAmatic® solution will allow LiveWire to reliably and securely deliver over-the-air (OTA) software updates to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring LiveWire riders spend more time riding their bikes.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.