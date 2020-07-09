Bellair Airporter Shuttle is resuming services to Anacortes and the San Juan Islands Ferry on Friday, the company announced.
There will be two round-trip choices for travelers each day between Burlington and Anacortes, with additional trips possibly added later with growing demand, according to a press release Thursday.
Although service starts again with a limited schedule, travelers will have two round-trip options a day between Anacortes and Burlington. Bellair Airporter Shuttle continues to provide other trips on the Interstate 5 and I-90 corridors. Paine Field shuttle operations remain suspended until the airport reopens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.