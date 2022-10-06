Velocity FinCrime Suite

Velocity FinCrime Suite

 By The Alacer Group, Nominodata

Industry technology leaders combine to eradicate FinCrimes

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alacer Group, a consulting and technology solutions company serving financial institutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Nominodata, which provides software and comprehensive data services that support the AML, money-laundering, HIDTA HIFCA, and financial industries dealing in fraud, human trafficking detection, and compliance. Combined with the Alacer Group's AI and machine learning driven Velocity FinCrimes Solutions platform, this partnership brings together two influential service providers with the common goal of leveraging their combined expertise for delivering best-in-class innovations and productivity-boosting solutions to better eradicate financial crime.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.