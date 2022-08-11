Alaska Airlines’ corporate sustainable aviation fuels program adds Deloitte as participant with business travel emissions-reduction agreement

Alaska Airlines’ corporate sustainable aviation fuels program adds Deloitte as participant with business travel emissions-reduction agreement

 By Alaska Airlines, Deloitte

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alaska Airlines and Deloitte announced an agreement to advance purchase and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) through Alaska's new corporate SAF program, part of the company's Ever Green program to advance environmental sustainability. As a participant in the program, Deloitte will reduce the emissions of their business travel with Alaska by approximately 1,050 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

