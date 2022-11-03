Alaska Airlines adds fourth state to Flight Pass, subscribers earn elite status during month-long promotion

 By Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines, the only U.S. airline to offer a pay-by-month flight subscription service, is expanding its popular program to Salt Lake City less than a year after its launch.


