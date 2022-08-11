Alaska Airlines launches new program to advance sustainable aviation fuels through corporate partnerships, shared learning

Alaska Airlines launches new program to advance sustainable aviation fuels through corporate partnerships, shared learning

 By Alaska Airlines

Launch builds on 2020 program which marked first-in-the-US agreement with corporate partners to reduce business travel emissions through sustainable aviation fuels.

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is taking the next step in advancing sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as part of Alaska's Ever Green program for improvements in environmental sustainability. Today, Alaska launched a program to engage its corporate customers in the decarbonization journey through purchase of SAF credits and continued efforts to expand education and awareness about opportunities to improve the sustainability of business travel including through use of SAF. The program builds on a first-in-the-US program launched with Microsoft in 2020 to reduce corporate business travel emissions through corporate partnerships.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.