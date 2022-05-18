...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Alaska Airlines has promoted 34-year airline veteran Wayne Newton to senior vice president of airport operations and customer services.
SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' board of directors has promoted 30-year airline veteran Wayne Newton to senior vice president of airport operations and customer services. In addition to overseeing airport and cargo operations across 125 locations and a team of employees and contractors, Newton will now lead Alaska's largest hub in Seattle. He has also been named the chairman of the McGee Air Services board of directors, an Alaska Airlines subsidiary that provides ground services.
Since joining Alaska in 1988 as a ramp service agent, Newton has served the airline's airport operations team in a variety of roles, including as managing director of airport operations at Sea-Tac International Airport. He is currently the vice president of airport operations and customer services, where he is responsible for over 3,200 airport and air cargo employees.
"Wayne is an exceptional leader with a strong understanding of Alaska's culture and operations," said Constance von Muehlen, Alaska's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Since joining Alaska, Wayne's mastery of the business and people-focused leadership has played a critical role in growing our company to where we are today."
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
