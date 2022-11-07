Alaska Airlines’ board of directors today elected 23-year airline veteran Captain Dave Mets as vice president of flight operations

 By Alaska Airlines

23-year veteran of the airline to lead 3,500-strong pilot group

SEATTLE , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' board of directors has elected Captain Dave Mets as vice president of flight operations. In this role, Mets will oversee the day-to-day operations and financial performance of Alaska's flight operations division, which includes Alaska's 3,500 pilots.


