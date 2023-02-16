(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

 By Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of record revenue, Alaska Airlines is strengthening its leadership bench to put greater focus on its strategic initiatives and prepare for future growth. Spanning functions including investor relations, sales, network and revenue management, these leaders will be responsible for the direction of critical finance and commercial initiatives.


