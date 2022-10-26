SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022— Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Alaska Airlines announced the carrier is expanding its 737 MAX fleet with an order for 52 airplanes, exercising options for an additional 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets. Shown here, an Alaska Airlines 737-10. (I...

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Alaska Airlines today announced the carrier is expanding its 737 MAX fleet with an order for 52 airplanes, exercising options for an additional 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets. With the order, the airline is advancing its efforts to build one of the most efficient and sustainable fleets in the industry.

