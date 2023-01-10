(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

 By Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever thought about working for an airline, 2023 might be your year. Alaska Airlines is announcing plans to hire more than 3,500 new employees this year in a variety of roles and functions. As we continue to grow and bring dozens of new airplanes into our fleet, we need thousands of people to join the Alaska family.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.