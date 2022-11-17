Multimillion-dollar renovations add more seating and food and beverage choices; Seattle C Concourse Lounge expansion opens next week in time for holidays

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We know our guests love our Lounges at Alaska Airlines – spaces filled with a West Coast vibe to kick back and unwind or get a little work done. Since 2018, we've doubled the footprint in our Lounges and invested $30 million in overall improvements, including our award-winning Flagship Lounge at the N Concourse in Seattle, our new Lounge in San Francisco and a new patio space at Concourse C Lounge in Portland.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.