Expanded Sustainable Alaska Seafood Menus, Extensive Beverage Program, Garden-to-Table Offerings Among New Elements in 2023

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, is readying for the start of the 2023 cruise and cruisetour season which begins April 29. Sustainable seafood and award-winning programming that immerses guests in all things Alaska are highlights again this year as Princess sails seven ships throughout The Great Land across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations, including the line's newest ship Discovery Princess along with Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess and Sapphire Princess.


