RENTON, Wash., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare engineers and facilities managers are always overloaded with work and looking for products that will meet and exceed their standards. "When they learned that Aleddra's smart emergency Gen4 T8 tube automatically performs the monthly and the annual audit tests, they couldn't wait to test/approve the Gen4 for their facilities," according to Matthew Maa, VP Sales & Marketing. The Gen4 Emergency T8 tube is recognized by IES (Illuminating Engineering Society) as a significant advancement in emergency lighting technology and is quickly becoming the product of choice in upgrading the emergency lighting for many healthcare facilities in the U.S. WHY?

  • Instant (90) minute emergency lighting (without the 8-10 second waiting for the generators to "kick-in").
  • Scalable: The Gen4 Emergency tube can be used anywhere in the facilities without adding additional load to the backup generator.
  • Automatically Performs the (30) second monthly audit and the (90) minute annual audit. Saving valuable time and labor.
  • Product demonstration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6KEFJgy8lM
  • Product information: https://www.aleddra.com/g4-emergency-t8/


