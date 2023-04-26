The immersive co-op survival shooter arrives launches on Nintendo Switch today.

TOKYO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Iron Studios and publisher Ubitus are thrilled to celebrate Alien Day with exciting updates for their flagship title, Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Starting today, April 26, players are now able to experience this thrilling co-op survival shooter on the Nintendo Switch™ via cloud streaming technology.


