Allen Institute – The Allen Institute is dedicated to answering some of the biggest questions in bioscience and accelerating research worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Institute)

Emergency alerts provide vital seconds for people to shelter in place or better secure their environment.

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Allen Institute has become the first scientific research institute in the country to be a part of the US Geological Survey-managed ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System. Institute staff will receive emergency alerts on their computer screens that could provide seconds of warning before earthquake shaking begins, allowing individuals to Drop, Cover, and Hold On.

