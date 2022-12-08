Former CFO of Slack Brings Expertise in Scaling High Growth Companies and IPO Readiness to FinAccel's Board
SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinAccel, the leading digital financial services company in Southeast Asia, today announced that Allen Shim, the former CFO of Slack, has joined its Board of Directors.
"Allen was one of the earliest employees at Slack and led the Direct Listing process of the company on the NYSE as its CFO. He possesses a wide breadth of expertise across business and finance topics relevant for any high growth tech company and belongs to that rare breed of individuals that has scaled a company from inception to going public. I'm delighted to welcome him to our Board of Directors and to leverage his insights as we expand our footprint and work towards an IPO in the next 12-24 months," said Akshay Garg, Group CEO and Board Chairman of FinAccel.
"FinAccel is on a unique mission to improve the lives of tens of millions of individuals in Indonesia and Southeast Asia through the provision of fast, affordable and accessible financial services. Kredivo is the market-leading retail credit platform in Indonesia, and with the upcoming launch of its neo-bank Krom, the company is charting a path as one of the most impactful startups in Southeast Asia. I'm thrilled to be joining Akshay and the rest of FinAccel's Board to support the company's growth," said Allen Shim.
Allen was the senior finance leader for Slack since it was an early-stage startup and most recently served as its CFO for three years. In those roles, he was instrumental in building the finance and operational function from scratch, led the Direct Listing of the company on the NYSE and oversaw the acquisition of Slack by Salesforce.com.
About FinAccel
FinAccel is a financial technology company focused on making financial services fast, affordable and accessible for the under-banked population of Southeast Asia. FinAccel's products and entities include Kredivo, the leading BNPL platform in Indonesia and Vietnam, KrediFazz, the leading personal loan platform in Indonesia, and Krom Bank Indonesia (formerly Bank Bisnis). FinAccel is backed by leading venture capital firms and corporate investors such as Square Peg Capital, Jungle Ventures, Naver Financial, Mirae Asset and Victory Park Capital Advisors among others. To know more about FinAccel, visit http://www.finaccel.co/http://www.finaccel.co.
